Wind warning issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region by Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued another special weather statement warning of high winds on Saturday for Waterloo Region and Guelph as well as Huron, Perth, Wellington and Dufferin counties.

The winds, which are likely to hit much of southern Ontario, are expected to arrive early in the morning and continue right through the afternoon.

The agency warns that winds gusting of up to 70 km/h will arrive ahead of a cold front but once that arrives, they could grow even stronger.

It says the cold front will hit Toronto early Saturday before reaching Ottawa around lunchtime.

Environment Canada also warns that the winds could cause damage to buildings and power outages as they toss loose objects or break branches.

This is the second time this week that the agency issued such a warning for the area as high winds also struck on Wednesday.