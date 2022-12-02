Three arrests after daylight shooting in Montreal’s east end

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal police arrested three suspects in the Pointe-aux-Trembles area in connection with a shooting in a grocery store parking lot Thursday.

A pair of 17-year-old teens and a 20-year-old woman were in a vehicle when they were arrested by police. They allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot before they were stopped by police officers.

Police were called around 1:30 p.m. about gunshots heard near a grocery store at the corner of Langelier Boulevard and Belanger Street in the Saint-Léonard borough.

“At the scene, patrolling officers found at least one (bullet) casing on the road,” said police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

No one was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators will meet with the suspects. Police say it’s possible another vehicle may have been the target of the gunfire.