Canada

Three arrests after daylight shooting in Montreal’s east end

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2022 9:59 am
Montreal police say no injuries were reported. View image in full screen
Montreal police say no injuries were reported. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Montreal police arrested three suspects in the Pointe-aux-Trembles area in connection with a shooting in a grocery store parking lot Thursday.

A pair of 17-year-old teens and a 20-year-old woman were in a vehicle when they were arrested by police. They allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot before they were stopped by police officers.

Police were called around 1:30 p.m. about gunshots heard near a grocery store at the corner of Langelier Boulevard and Belanger Street in the Saint-Léonard borough.

Read more: Police command post set up near Collège Montmorency in Laval

“At the scene, patrolling officers found at least one (bullet) casing on the road,” said police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

No one was injured.

Investigators will meet with the suspects. Police say it’s possible another vehicle may have been the target of the gunfire.

Montreal PoliceSPVMGun ViolenceMontreal shootingMontreal gun violenceSaint-LeonardSaint-Leonard shootingSaint-Leonard gunfire
© 2022 The Canadian Press

