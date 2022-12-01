Menu

Canada

B.C. bus driver thanked for creating safe space on wintry route

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 7:42 pm
Weather and road conditions at the summit of the Okanagan Connector on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Pennask Summit has an elevation of 1, 717 metres. View image in full screen
Weather and road conditions at the summit of the Okanagan Connector on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Pennask Summit has an elevation of 1, 717 metres.

A B.C. bus driver‘s care for his passengers is getting a lot of love online after a short video of his impassioned speech was posted to social media.

The TikTok video was taken by a passenger on an Ebus route from Kelowna to Merritt on Tuesday evening.

Travelling Interior highways during winter can be daunting at times, especially the Okanagan Connector, with weather warnings regularly being issued because of heavy snowfall.

@lexiireid

never felt so loved in my life #busdriver #snowfall #connector #coq #vancouver #winter #snowfallwarning #kelowna #merrit #fy #fyp

♬ Aglow (Intro) – Slowed Down Version – Karamel Kel

“It’s bad weather,” the bus driver can be heard telling his passengers.

“It’s winter. I don’t care how long it takes to get over there. All I care about is your safety. That’s it.

“So if I gotta go 30 km/h all the way to get to Merritt, and it takes me five hours to get there, that’s what we’re doing folks.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because I’m not going to risk your lives.”

Read more: Crashing and sliding: Videos capture road chaos as snow blankets parts of B.C.

By car, the 125-km trip between Kelowna and Merritt takes around an hour and thirty minutes.

By bus, depending on the destination in the Kelowna area, Ebus time estimates range from 2:05 (airport) to 1:10 (West Kelowna).

Trending Now

The video had 715,000 views as of Thursday afternoon, and more than 800 comments, with scores complimenting the driver.

Click to play video: 'Road safety tips for young drivers'
Road safety tips for young drivers

“At first, I was worried his next words were going to be maybe that we weren’t able to make the trip,” Lexi Reid told Global News on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“But after he finished speaking, he made me feel very safe and comfortable.”

Read more: Snowfall mayhem delays Metro Vancouver commuters for hours Tuesday evening

Reid said other passengers began thanking him for creating a safe space.

“You could tell the other passengers felt protected and a lot of stress was lifted off our shoulders by having such an amazing driver,” said Reid.

Global News has reached out to Ebus for comment.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Winter weather driving tips'
Traffic Tips: Winter weather driving tips
KelownaBC Interiorsouthern interiorWinter DrivingMerrittTikTokebusBC winter drivingTikTok videoEbus driverEbus driver thanked
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

