Montreal’s suburbs ‘disgusted’ with municipal budget

Montreal’s demerged city mayors say they are once again facing an increase in taxes and must pay for services they aren’t necessarily getting.

The 15 demerged cities are getting hit with an eight per cent increase on average in their 2023 transfer payments, while the City of Montreal’s is increasing by just over two per cent.

“It is anti-democratic, unfair and punishing for our citizens,”Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle said during a Thursday morning press conference.

“We’re looking at $122 million projected over six years of overpayment by all the related cities.”

Transfer payments are for services used island-wide, such as public transit, police and fire departments. President of the suburban mayors association Beny Masella said it’s going to take a toll on local budgets.

“Our team has to go back and try and make some other cuts,” said Masella. “To keep the total bill for my taxpayers something a little bit more reasonable.”

This is the fourth consecutive year Montreal is reducing its contribution by increasing the shares for regional services. The City of Beaconsfield is continuing its fight against it.

“We have of course instituted legal action in 2020 and we will keep adjusting it every year,” said Bourelle.

According to several mayors, Montreal establishes the agglomeration budget without input from the suburbs.

“It’s becoming a slap in the face every time that the budgets come out,” said Masella.

Calculating transfer payments is based entirely on the total property value in each municipality. This is the primary reason the suburbs end up paying more.

Montreal says it is open to changing the complicated formula, but there are currently no meetings set with any of the 15 demerged cities.