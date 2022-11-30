Two charged in Winnipeg hockey fracas, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A fight broke out at Canada Life Centre during Tuesday night’s Winnipeg Jets/Colorado Avalanche game — but this one wasn’t on the ice.

Special duty Winnipeg police officers were called in to help venue security deal with rowdy fans during the Jets’ 5-0 rout of their Central Division rivals.

Story continues below advertisement

The two suspects, a man and a woman, were causing enough of a disturbance that security wanted them removed from the building, but when security staff tried to detain them, police said, the staff were attacked, leaving a 50-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man with minor injuries.

Another man, 54, tried to help security when he too was allegedly assaulted by the male suspect. He was knocked off-balance and into the boards, which caused a laceration to his head. He was taken to hospital and treated.

Police said alcohol is likely a factor in the incident, which took place between periods.

The 34-year-old male suspect, from Winnipeg, is facing a charge of resisting a peace officer and two counts of assault, while the woman, 28, from The Pas, has been charged with the same offences, as well as assaulting a peace officer.