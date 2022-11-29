Guelph seeking public input on 3 replacement playgrounds

Send this page to someone via email

The public is being invited to help design three new playgrounds in Guelph.

The city plans on replacing equipment at three sites next year — Dovercliffe Park, Howitt Park and University Village Park — pending budget approval by council.

In a news release, the city says it wants to know what kind of equipment the public wants to see, what they like about the existing playgrounds, and any specific features they would like to see be included.

It says Phase 1 of engagement is open now until Dec. 15.

In early 2023, the city will share two design options for each playground, with the public voting on which one they like.

The city says contractors will be out surveying and drilling next spring to help better understand park conditions.

It says a timeline for construction will be communicated during the second phase of engagement.

Residents can go to the City of Guelph’s website to find a link to the survey.