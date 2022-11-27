BC SPCA renews calls to end the transport of live horses overseas

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA has sent a second petition renewing calls to ban shipping of live horses overseas for slaughter to the federal minister of Agriculture.

The petition outlines how the transport inhumanly affects horses over the course of the trip.

“The journey from feedlots in Canada to those in Japan commonly takes more than 24 hours, and can lawfully take up to 28 hours, during which time horses are deprived of food, water, and rest.”

It states that horses panic easily, have strong fight or flight instincts and can have extremely sensitive hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Statistics Canada, since 2021, more than 2,000 horses have been shipped by air from Canada to Japan for slaughter for human consumption.

This new petition is calling on the minister to put an end to live export of horses for slaughter. The BC SPCA has contacted the minister to urge action on this issue.