Charity offers free family photos for those in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

People living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside got the chance to smile for the camera and get their picture taken for free.

The Union Gospel Mission’s annual “Help Portrait” event returned on Saturday after it was postponed over the last few years due to the pandemic.

”It’s awesome. Families come in year after year and they really love it,” said Rachael Allen, a Union Gospel Mission spokesperson.

“(People) can take it home with, (they) can look at it as many times as (they) want, and often for people, it can remind them about who they are.”

Community members were able to get their portraits done, see the edits in real-time, and get the pictures back on the same day.

The mission’s goal is to give people an opportunity to look their best and have a picture with their families just in time for the holidays.

One community member who got her picture taken said it was a nice event that meant a lot to her.

“I was a little nervous but I was a little happy at the same time,” Coriah Feliz said.

”It made me look really good and I think it turned out amazing.”