Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Charity offers free family photos for those in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Paul Johnson Global News
Posted November 27, 2022 2:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Downtown Eastside residents pose for family photos as annual tradition returns'
Downtown Eastside residents pose for family photos as annual tradition returns
Big smiles today as people lined up on the Downtown Eastside for their Christmas portraits, giving them a chance to look their best and send a photo to family over the holidays. Paul johnson was there for the return of a heart-warming annual tradition.

People living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside got the chance to smile for the camera and get their picture taken for free.

The Union Gospel Mission’s annual “Help Portrait” event returned on Saturday after it was postponed over the last few years due to the pandemic.

Read more: Incoming B.C. premier David Eby says province will take over coordinating approach to Downtown Eastside

”It’s awesome. Families come in year after year and they really love it,” said Rachael Allen, a Union Gospel Mission spokesperson.

“(People) can take it home with, (they) can look at it as many times as (they) want, and often for people, it can remind them about who they are.”

Community members were able to get their portraits done, see the edits in real-time, and get the pictures back on the same day.

Story continues below advertisement

The mission’s goal is to give people an opportunity to look their best and have a picture with their families just in time for the holidays.

Read more: New health centre in Downtown Eastside to be named after philanthropist and former nurse

One community member who got her picture taken said it was a nice event that meant a lot to her.

“I was a little nervous but I was a little happy at the same time,” Coriah Feliz said.

”It made me look really good and I think it turned out amazing.”

Click to play video: 'City of Vancouver ends $320K street clean-up contract with controversial non-profit'
City of Vancouver ends $320K street clean-up contract with controversial non-profit
Related News
VancouverBCDTESDowntown VancouverUnion Gospel MissionVancouver Downtown EastsideVancouver family photos
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers