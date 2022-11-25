Queen’s University football players named to USports All Canadian teams

Send this page to someone via email

Despite conceding a second consecutive Yates Cup loss to the Western University Mustangs, it was still a very successful year for the Queen’s University Gaels football team.

The Gaels finished the season sporting a 9-2 record, including the Yates Cup loss, and aside from a regular season loss to the same Mustangs, effectively steamrolled through the regular season, even putting up back-to-back 60-plus point performances.

This week, USports announced its annual All Canadian teams, which recognizes the best Canadian players in the country.

Six Queen’s Gaels received the honours including defensive end Silas Hubert, defensive back Ashton Miller-Melancon and kicker Tyler Mullan, who were named to the first team, and offensive guard Evan Floren.

Receiver Richard Burton and defensive tackle Darien Newell were named to the second team.

These players boasted some impressive stats this year including Burton’s 747 receiving yards, Miller-Melancon’s five interceptions, Hubert’s eight sacks, and Mullan’s 23-23 record for field goals including eight of eight from 30-plus yards.