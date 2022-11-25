Saskatoon police seize drugs, unknown pills and crossbows in drug trafficking investigation

The Saskatoon Police Service crime reduction team made two arrests Nov. 24 in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.
A 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested without incident at a residence where a resident was suspected of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine with access to firearms.
The residence was located in the 100 block of Avenue C North.
The following was seized in the investigation:
- 97.2 grams of powdered cocaine
- 241.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- two crossbows with arrows
- $940.00 cash
- 56 unknown pills
- cellphone, scales, packaging and other items consistent with drug trafficking
- stolen property (e-bike, e-scooter)
Both individuals are facing charges including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and weapons charges including possession of a dangerous weapon.
Both also face charges of possession of the proceeds of crime and breach of condition.
