Saskatoon police seize drugs, unknown pills and crossbows in drug trafficking investigation

The Saskatoon Police Service crime reduction team made two arrests Nov. 24 in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

A 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested without incident at a residence where a resident was suspected of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine with access to firearms.

The residence was located in the 100 block of Avenue C North.

The following was seized in the investigation:

97.2 grams of powdered cocaine

241.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine

two crossbows with arrows

$940.00 cash

56 unknown pills

cellphone, scales, packaging and other items consistent with drug trafficking

stolen property (e-bike, e-scooter)

Both individuals are facing charges including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and weapons charges including possession of a dangerous weapon.

Both also face charges of possession of the proceeds of crime and breach of condition.