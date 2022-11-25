Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police seize drugs, unknown pills and crossbows in drug trafficking investigation

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 3:04 pm
Saskatoon police service seized drugs, unknown pills, stolen property and crossbows during a drug trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police service seized drugs, unknown pills, stolen property and crossbows during a drug trafficking investigation. Slavomir Kutas / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service crime reduction team made two arrests Nov. 24 in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

A 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested without incident at a residence where a resident was suspected of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine with access to firearms.

The residence was located in the 100 block of Avenue C North.

Read more: Saskatoon police make arrest in Exhibition bear spray incident

The following was seized in the investigation:

  • 97.2 grams of powdered cocaine
  • 241.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • two crossbows with arrows
  • $940.00 cash
  • 56 unknown pills
  • cellphone, scales, packaging and other items consistent with drug trafficking
  • stolen property (e-bike, e-scooter)
Both individuals are facing charges including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and weapons charges including possession of a dangerous weapon.

Both also face charges of possession of the proceeds of crime and breach of condition.

