Canada

Kingston, Ont. area United Way surpasses 2022 fundraising goal

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 11:38 am
The United Way KFL&A surpassed its 2022 fundraising goal. View image in full screen
The United Way KFL&A surpassed its 2022 fundraising goal. United Way

The United Way Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington are boasting their biggest fall fundraising total ever.

At Thursday morning’s touchdown breakfast, the fundraising organization announced its total of $3.82M.

“This amazing community continues to step up and show their local love and support,” campaign chair Jane Lapointe said. “Thank you to all those who donated and especially to the workplaces that really played an important role this year. It was great to see so many people back in person and the innovative ways volunteers adapted their campaigns.”

The campaign received a big boost through generous matching grants from Julie and Jim Parker, who are with the Leadership Challenge Grant, and from Jessica Bayne Hogan with the Women United Leadership Challenge Grant.

Their respective support matched new leadership donors and boosted existing leaders, who increased their donations by 10 per cent or more over the previous year, leading to a rise in total numbers.

The Leadership Challenge Grants played a significant role in helping the campaign reach its goal, Lapointe said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

