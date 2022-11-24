Kincardine man charged with sexual assault in London police south-end suspicious activity case

London, Ont., police have charged a Kincardine man after multiple women came forward about suspicious activity in a housing complex in the south end of the city.
Between Nov. 12 and Nov. 14, police say a man wearing a jacket bearing the name of a security company was seen attempting to gain access to a building complex and was later captured on video surveillance knocking on doors of multiple units.
Read more: London, Ont. girl, 15, charged following stabbing in downtown high school
Investigators reported that on one occasion, a woman answered the door after the man knocked and the suspect then attempted to gain access to the unit, touching the woman in a sexual manner while doing so.
-
Imports of kids’ Tylenol differ from what Canadians are used to. Here’s what we know
-
World’s most expensive drug approved by FDA has multimillion-dollar price tag
On Nov. 12, at 10:15 p.m., local police were called to the same complex by the London Fire Department in regards to a fire alarm being pulled and a reportedly aggressive man attempting to enter the building.
When police arrived, the man had fled the area, but investigators say the individual was the same suspect involved in the earlier suspicious activity in the complex.
A 51-year-old Kincardine has been charged with sexual assault, two counts of criminal harassment by repeated communication, being unlawfully in a dwelling house, false alarm of fire and possession of a Schedule I substance.
Comments