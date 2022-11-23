VanVleet sidelined vs. Nets with illness

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The injuries and illnesses continue to mount for the Toronto Raptors.

Fred VanVleet was among players listed as out against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday with a non-COVID illness.

Also out were reigning NBA rookie of the year Scottie Barnes (knee sprain), and Dalano Banton (ankle sprain).

Story continues below advertisement

All-star forward Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, and Otto Porter Jr. are also still sidelined with injuries, leaving the Raptors with 10 players available to face Brooklyn.

Chris Boucher and Gary Trent Jr. were listed as available for the Raptors after missing Toronto’s game Saturday against Atlanta with non-COVID illnesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.