Kingston teens charged after collision near Renfrew, Ont.

Two teens in Kingston, Ont., are facing a list of charges several items long after a recent vehicle collision in Horton Township near Renfrew.

According to police, the crash happened on Saturday, Nov. 19 at about 10:15 a.m. on Highway 17.

Police say the vehicle tried to pass another at a high speed but lost control and ended up in a ditch.

Police say two people were seen coming out of the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Two 16-year-olds from Kingston have been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), two counts

Careless driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Glass G1 licence holder-unaccompanied by a qualified driver

Class G1 licence holder- carry a front-seat passenger

Person under 19 years – possess cannabis