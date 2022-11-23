Menu

Canada

Kingston teens charged after collision near Renfrew, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 1:37 pm
Police in Renfrew have charged two Kingston teens after a collision on Highway 17. View image in full screen
Police in Renfrew have charged two Kingston teens after a collision on Highway 17. Global News

Two teens in Kingston, Ont., are facing a list of charges several items long after a recent vehicle collision in Horton Township near Renfrew.

According to police, the crash happened on Saturday, Nov. 19 at about 10:15 a.m. on Highway 17.

Police say the vehicle tried to pass another at a high speed but lost control and ended up in a ditch.

Police say two people were seen coming out of the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Two 16-year-olds from Kingston have been charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), two counts
  • Careless driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
  • Glass G1 licence holder-unaccompanied by a qualified driver
  • Class G1 licence holder- carry a front-seat passenger
  • Person under 19 years – possess cannabis
