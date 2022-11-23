Kingston teens charged after collision near Renfrew, Ont.

Two teens in Kingston, Ont., are facing a list of charges several items long after a recent vehicle collision in Horton Township near Renfrew.
According to police, the crash happened on Saturday, Nov. 19 at about 10:15 a.m. on Highway 17.
Police say the vehicle tried to pass another at a high speed but lost control and ended up in a ditch.
Police say two people were seen coming out of the vehicle and fleeing the scene.
Two 16-year-olds from Kingston have been charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), two counts
- Careless driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
- Glass G1 licence holder-unaccompanied by a qualified driver
- Class G1 licence holder- carry a front-seat passenger
- Person under 19 years – possess cannabis
