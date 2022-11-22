Menu

Health

Manitoba health officials say more flu shots would help ease strain on health care

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2022 4:54 pm
People walk past a sign for flu shots in Toronto on Jan. 9, 2018. A top doctor at the children's hospital in Winnipeg says the facility has seen three times the normal number of children with the seasonal flu this year. View image in full screen
People walk past a sign for flu shots in Toronto on Jan. 9, 2018. A top doctor at the children's hospital in Winnipeg says the facility has seen three times the normal number of children with the seasonal flu this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A top doctor at the children’s hospital in Winnipeg says the facility has seen three times the normal number of children with the seasonal flu so far this month.

Dr. Elisabete Doyle, medical director and section head of pediatric medicine, is to take part in a telephone town hall tonight with parents.

Read more: Patient volumes at Winnipeg children’s ER drop, but remain ‘elevated’: Shared Health

She says the rising number of kids with respiratory viruses is putting a strain on resources.

Children’s Hospital sees huge uptick in young patients early in flu season

Doyle says the high number of flu cases comes on top of kids with COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Read more: Children’s ER seeing ‘unprecedented’ patient levels in Winnipeg as feds secure more pain medications

She says uptake on flu shots among children this year is low — provincial data says it is a little above six per cent.

Doctors Manitoba, which represents some 4,000 physicians and medical students, has warned that hospitals are at risk of being overwhelmed in the near future.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine coming for Manitoba kids 4 and under: province
COVID-19InfluenzaManitoba HealthHealth Sciences Centrersvseasonal fluChildren's Emergency RoomElisabete Doyle
© 2022 The Canadian Press

