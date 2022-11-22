Waterloo school board selects new chair, vice-chair on Monday night

Send this page to someone via email

Familiar faces will be returning to the head of the table at the Waterloo Region District School Board.

At the inaugural meeting of the recently elected board on Monday night, Joanne Weston was chosen as chair, while Kathleen Woodcock will return to her vice-chair role for at least another year.

The pair were unopposed on Monday night.

Weston, who represents Kitchener on the board, has already served a term as the chair in 2021, as she enters her second term as a trustee.

She replaces Scott Piatkowski, who had a contentious year at the head of the table. He announced last week that he would not be looking to reprise the role on Monday.

Woodcock, who represents the Waterloo – Wilmot area, has been on the board for decades and has also sat in the chair’s seat in addition to the vice-chair role.