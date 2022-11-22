Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo school board selects new chair, vice-chair on Monday night

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 9:56 am
The sign in front of the Waterloo Region District School Board's Education Centre. View image in full screen
The sign in front of the Waterloo Region District School Board's Education Centre. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Familiar faces will be returning to the head of the table at the Waterloo Region District School Board.

At the inaugural meeting of the recently elected board on Monday night, Joanne Weston was chosen as chair, while Kathleen Woodcock will return to her vice-chair role for at least another year.

Read more: WRDSB Trustee Scott Piatkowski won’t seek another term as chairperson

The pair were unopposed on Monday night.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Weston, who represents Kitchener on the board, has already served a term as the chair in 2021, as she enters her second term as a trustee.

She replaces Scott Piatkowski, who had a contentious year at the head of the table. He announced last week that he would not be looking to reprise the role on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Waterloo school board says some student info accessed by hackers during July cyberattack

Woodcock, who represents the Waterloo – Wilmot area, has been on the board for decades and has also sat in the chair’s seat in addition to the vice-chair role.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo Region District School BoardWRDSBWaterloo school newsKitchener school newsCambridge school newsJoanne WestonKathleen Woodcock
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers