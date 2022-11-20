Winnipeg’s newest Christmas market in support of the Salvation Army Toy Mountain held at the Victoria Inn Hotel Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s newest Christmas market was held at the Victoria Inn Hotel on Sunday in support of the Salvation Army Toy Mountain.

It’s called the Christmas Treasure Market. Over 75 vendors took part which allowed Winnipeggers the opportunity to shop locally this holiday season, according to organizers.

“The amount of feedback and response we got for this has been absolutely amazing. It’s the first time that we’ve hosted this market,” said Will Streilein, organizer, Christmas Treasures Market.

Streilein created the market back in the summer and had interest from many vendors.

“Back in the summer, it was like, maybe we can make this happen. And we had over 100 vendors apply,” he said.

Community support for the event made it a success with hundreds of shoppers coming through the doors and supporting the Salvation Army.

“We wanted to bring a new holiday market to not only the city but also connected to a charity that’s doing good things for the city as well and the less fortunate in the community,” Streilein said.

“We lucked out in partnering with the Salvation Army. And that way we can get the vendors here. We can have people come out and take care of their gift shopping.”