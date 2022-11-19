This Grey Cup, Winnipeg Blue Bombers have a chance to make CFL history

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have a chance to join an extremely rare crowd in CFL history.

Only five teams in the history of the game have ever won three straight Grey Cups, and the Blue Bombers could be the sixth with a win Sunday. It would be the first time in over four decades a team has won three straight.

“You don’t get a lot of opportunities to go out and prove yourself,” Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros said after Saturday’s team walkthrough. “Whether it’s week nine or the Grey Cup I certainly feel those butterflies or some level of anxiety or excitement.”

Collaros and company are favoured by six points over Toronto, with the betting odds implying Winnipeg has about a 2-in-3 chance of capturing the Grey Cup three-peat.

Most importantly for the Blue Bombers, Collaros has been named the starter on Sunday. While he missed two days of practice this week with an ankle injury, there was still little doubt he would be playing in the big game.

If Collaros is still battling the injury Sunday and doesn’t have the same mobility he is known for, Toronto could have an advantage.

“All the tests came back really positive… and we are doing everything we possibly can for me to go out there and help the team win,” Collaros said. “After the initial two to three minutes of it (the injury), I wasn’t too worried about it.”

Earlier this week, Collaros was named the league’s most outstanding player for the second straight season. Adding another Grey Cup victory would only add to his legacy.

1:35 Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans take over Regina ahead of 109th Grey Cup

On the opposite side of the ball, the Winnipeg defence has been dominant all year long. On Sunday, they will need to control the Toronto run game.

Argos running backs Andrew Harris and A.J Ouellette both scored touchdowns in the Eastern final and will be a two-headed monster Sunday.

“You have to tackle really well,” said Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea.

It is also a chance for the Bombers to finally get a win against Toronto in the biggest game.

Winnipeg and Toronto have met seven times previously in the Grey Cup – all between 1937-50 – with the Argos winning every game.

The Bombers and Argos met only once this season in a week four matchup at BMO Field in Toronto. Winnipeg won a very close game 23-22 and if not for a last-second missed field goal, Toronto would have walked out with a win.

With two explosive quarterbacks who love to push the ball down field, the game may come down to the consistency of the kickers.

For Winnipeg, kicker Marc Leigghio finished in second last for total field goals made this season with 32 made, while Toronto’s kicker Boris Bede finished in fourth with 43 field goals made.

In the Grey Cup, every point matters, and the kickers will need to be on their game if either team wants to win.

Grey Cup kicks off Sunday at 5 p.m. CST