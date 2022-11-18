Menu

Sports

Winnipeg QB Zach Collaros joins Blue Bomber practice ahead of Grey Cup

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2022 4:23 pm

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros practised Friday for the first time since his team landed in Regina for Sunday’s Grey Cup.

Collaros rolled his right ankle in the CFL’s West Division final and didn’t step on the turf for Winnipeg’s first two practices this week.

The 34-year-old pivot, who won the league’s Most Outstanding Player award for the second time in as many years, has said he will play in Sunday’s championship game against the Toronto Argonauts.

The Blue Bombers have won two straight Grey Cups with Collaros as their starter and chase a three-peat with him at Mosaic Stadium.

Their practice Friday was in cold, windy conditions at a suburban football field.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

