Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver drop to as low as $1.799 a litre Thursday

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 10:56 am
gas prices nov 17 View image in full screen
Metro Vancouver drivers are waking up to cheaper gas prices around the region. Global News

Great news for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices have now dropped to as low as $1.799 a litre.

Most gas stations in the Lower Mainland are hovering around $1.819 a litre but according to GasBuddy, an Esso station on SW Marine Drive is sporting the low price of $1.799.

Gas expert Dan McTeague told Global News prices should fall another six cents by Friday morning.

gas buddy map View image in full screen
A map from GasBuddy shows gas prices around the Lower Mainland as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday. GasBuddy

Read more: Canada’s inflation rate likely rose in October as gas prices surged, forecasters say

Story continues below advertisement

Prices could go as low as $1.759 on Friday, which would be the lowest price seen in Metro Vancouver since February.

High gas supplies are the reason for the drop, according to experts.

“There were some refinery outages and some maintenance going on the U.S. West Coast in California,” said Paul Pasco, a Kalibrate gas analyst.

“As that’s eased, we’re starting to see supply come back in. We’re starting to see prices come back down.”

Read more: Low U.S. diesel inventories ‘troubling’ as winter looms. Will Canada be impacted?

Pasco also says he expects gas prices to continue to drop in B.C. and maybe the entire country as well.

“I’m seeing the possibility that we could see another four to six cents (in price drop on Friday),” he said.

“I’m hoping that we may see some further easing of prices, probably across the country, as we continue to see crude prices fall.”

Click to play video: 'Biden accuses oil and gas companies of ‘war profiteering,’ threatens tax increase'
Biden accuses oil and gas companies of ‘war profiteering,’ threatens tax increase
Advertisement
Related News
OilGas PricesMetro VancouverLower MainlandDan McTeagueMetro Vancouver gas pricesVancovuerLower Mainland gasVancouver drivers
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers