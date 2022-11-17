Gas prices in Metro Vancouver drop to as low as $1.799 a litre Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Great news for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices have now dropped to as low as $1.799 a litre.

Most gas stations in the Lower Mainland are hovering around $1.819 a litre but according to GasBuddy, an Esso station on SW Marine Drive is sporting the low price of $1.799.

Gas expert Dan McTeague told Global News prices should fall another six cents by Friday morning.

View image in full screen A map from GasBuddy shows gas prices around the Lower Mainland as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday. GasBuddy

Prices could go as low as $1.759 on Friday, which would be the lowest price seen in Metro Vancouver since February.

High gas supplies are the reason for the drop, according to experts.

“There were some refinery outages and some maintenance going on the U.S. West Coast in California,” said Paul Pasco, a Kalibrate gas analyst.

“As that’s eased, we’re starting to see supply come back in. We’re starting to see prices come back down.”

Pasco also says he expects gas prices to continue to drop in B.C. and maybe the entire country as well.

“I’m seeing the possibility that we could see another four to six cents (in price drop on Friday),” he said.

“I’m hoping that we may see some further easing of prices, probably across the country, as we continue to see crude prices fall.”