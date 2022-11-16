Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Anne Heche estate sued for $2M by woman who lost home in car crash

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 12:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Anne Heche car crash: Woman whose home was destroyed says she’s ‘still recovering’'
Anne Heche car crash: Woman whose home was destroyed says she’s ‘still recovering’
WATCH: The woman whose Los Angeles home was destroyed after actress Anne Heche’s car crash spoke out on Instagram, in a video uploaded on Aug. 11. – Aug 12, 2022

The woman whose California home was destroyed in the car crash that killed Anne Heche is suing the actor’s estate for at least US$2 million (approximately CA$2.6 million).

Lynne Mishele lived and worked in the Mar Vista rental home that Heche drove her Mini Cooper into on Aug. 5. As per court documents, Mishele claimed her house and possessions were obliterated as a result of the crash and subsequent “towering inferno.” Mishele, her two dogs and her pet tortoise were not physically harmed.

Read more: Christina Applegate shines in 1st public appearance since MS diagnosis

Heche, 53, died as a result of a “severe anoxic brain injury.” Sixty firefighters reportedly attempted to pull Heche from her car for at least an hour. She was conscious at the time, but later became comatose. She was declared legally dead on Aug. 12 and was removed from life support two days later.

Story continues below advertisement

In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles last week, Mishele and her lawyers called the car crash a “horrific and tragic incident.”

Anne Heche in a white shirt. View image in full screen
Anne Heche. (Photo by Maarten de Boer/NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Mishele alleged that Heche’s car barrelled through the property’s front garden, living room, kitchen, home office, a closet and laundry room before it came “to a halt just feet away” from her and her pets.

Mishele claimed the incident has left her “completely traumatised,” and said she now suffers from insomnia, anxiety and depression.

The lawsuit alleged Mischele is unusually startled by “loud noises, plagued by nightmares and flashbacks of the incident, terrified of walking outside, and, atop that, without a place to live.”

Trending Now

“As a direct consequence of Heche’s outrageous conduct and unlawful acts, (Mishele) and her beloved pets almost lost their lives, not to mention that (Mishele) also had an entire life’s worth of her personal possessions destroyed in the fire,” the lawsuit reads.

Story continues below advertisement
The destroyed car driven by Anne Heche in the crash. View image in full screen
The car driven by Anne Heche after the crash. GoFundMe

The legal filing alleged a blood analysis from Heche discovered the presence of cocaine and fentanyl in her system. (This allegation has not been proven nor publicly confirmed by police or law enforcement.)

Read more: ‘Jeopardy!’ under fire for ‘distasteful’ clue about Gabby Petito murder

Though police were originally investigating the crash as an impaired driving incident, the investigation was dropped after Heche was declared brain dead. The coroner ruled the actor’s death an accident.

In August, Mishele shared a video to Instagram in which she called Heche’s death “devastating” and sent love to the actor’s family and children.

Story continues below advertisement

Mishele’s lawsuit is only the most recent legal action regarding Heche’s estate. The actor’s son, Homer Laffoon, submitted court papers requesting that he be allowed to administer his mother’s estate. Heche did not have a will when she died. The petition lists Laffoon and 13-year-old Atlas Tupper, Heche’s son with former partner James Tupper, as her only heirs.

Read more: 2023 Grammy Awards nominations: See the list of music contenders

Heche was the winner of a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991 for her roles as identical twin sisters in the NBC soap opera Another World. Heche also starred in the 1998 adventure comedy Six Days Seven Nights with Harrison Ford and played alongside Demi Moore and Cher in the HBO TV movie If These Walls Could Talk.

Later in her career, Heche starred as a senior member of the Defense Intelligence Agency in the NBC TV series The Brave and appeared on the competition show Dancing With The Stars in late 2020.

— With files from Reuters

anne hecheanne heche car crashAnne Heche updateanne heche deadanne heche estateAnne Heche fireLynne Mishelewhat happened to Anne HecheAnne Heche estate suedAnne Heche lawsuitanne heche sued
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers