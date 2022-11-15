Menu

Canada

Missing Manitoba man may be in Winnipeg: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 7:37 pm
Daniel Rockenstein, 35.
Daniel Rockenstein, 35. RCMP Handout

Manitoba RCMP say a man missing for a week from the RM of Whitemouth may be in Winnipeg.

Daniel Rockenstein, 35, was last seen at a home on Juno Road in the RM of Whitemouth on the morning of Nov. 8.

He was reported missing to RCMP three days later.

Police say Rockenstein may be in Winnipeg.

Investigators say Rockenstein has failed to make contact with family, who are concerned for his safety.

Rockenstein is 5’8″ tall, 190 lbs., with long brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he uses a wheelchair for mobility but is able to drive a motor vehicle.

They say Rockenstein may be driving a grey 2010 Mazda 5 with Manitoba plate FPU 152.

Anyone with information on Rockenstein’s whereabouts is asked to call Lac du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-6311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

