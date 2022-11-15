Missing Manitoba man may be in Winnipeg: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a man missing for a week from the RM of Whitemouth may be in Winnipeg.

Daniel Rockenstein, 35, was last seen at a home on Juno Road in the RM of Whitemouth on the morning of Nov. 8.

He was reported missing to RCMP three days later.

Police say Rockenstein may be in Winnipeg.

Lac du Bonnet #rcmpmb searching for 35yo Daniel Rockenstein, last seen @ home on Nov 8. Requires wheelchair but able to drive. He's believed to be in Wpg. 5'8", 190lbs w/ long brn hair & blue eyes. May be in a grey 2010 Mazda 5 w/ MB plate FPU152. Have info? Call 204-345-6311 pic.twitter.com/T7zuBuuurp — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 15, 2022

Investigators say Rockenstein has failed to make contact with family, who are concerned for his safety.

Rockenstein is 5’8″ tall, 190 lbs., with long brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he uses a wheelchair for mobility but is able to drive a motor vehicle.

They say Rockenstein may be driving a grey 2010 Mazda 5 with Manitoba plate FPU 152.

Anyone with information on Rockenstein’s whereabouts is asked to call Lac du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-6311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.