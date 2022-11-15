Winter weather travel advisory issued for Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for central Ontario beginning Tuesday evening.

The advisory says the first significant snowfall of the season will hit the region with five to 10 centimetres of snowfall expected. Environment Canada cautions there may be reduced visibility due to heavy snow at times and drivers should adjust to changing road conditions.

“An approaching low pressure system will make its way over Lake Erie tonight, bringing snow for much of southern Ontario,” the advisory states. “An enhanced area of snow may develop from Lucan through Peterborough, reducing visibilities in heavy snow and resulting in snowfall amounts closer to 10 cm. Areas outside of this enhancement will receive closer to 5 cm.”

The advisory is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, the City of Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft and Northumberland County.

Snow is expected to taper by Wednesday morning.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit the province’s website or Twitter, or call 511.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

On Tuesday afternoon the Peterborough Police Service released a video providing some driving tips in winter conditions: