Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Child and puppy safe after Winnipeg drug and weapons arrest, police say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 2:57 pm
A child and puppy are now safe following a drug, weapons-related arrest on Empress Street, Winnipeg police say. View image in full screen
A child and puppy are now safe following a drug, weapons-related arrest on Empress Street, Winnipeg police say. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A child and puppy are now safe following a drug and weapons-related arrest on Empress Street, Winnipeg police say.

Officers found a man and an unconscious woman, who they say had consumed drugs, in a vehicle with a child in their care in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Empress Street at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

They met with Winnipeg Fire Paramedic members who were already at the scene. Officers then safely arrested the woman and the man without incident.

The man provided false identification to officers upon his arrest, police say.

Read more: Massive meth bust by police has wide-ranging impacts on Winnipeg: advocates

Investigators allege the man and the woman went to the parking lot and injected opioids and consumed marijuana while the child was locked outside in the elements.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Officers searched the vehicle and found an unlocked safe containing a disassembled Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen, 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 29 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $2,900.

The child was placed in safe care and a small puppy found inside the vehicle was turned over to animal services.

The man and woman now face numerous firearms and drug-related charges. The man remains in custody while the woman has been released on an undertaking.

Click to play video: 'Walk-along with Winnipeg Police'
Walk-along with Winnipeg Police
CrimewinnipegDrugsWeaponsWPSChildPuppyEmpress Street Arrests
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers