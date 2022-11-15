Child and puppy safe after Winnipeg drug and weapons arrest, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A child and puppy are now safe following a drug and weapons-related arrest on Empress Street, Winnipeg police say.

Officers found a man and an unconscious woman, who they say had consumed drugs, in a vehicle with a child in their care in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Empress Street at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

They met with Winnipeg Fire Paramedic members who were already at the scene. Officers then safely arrested the woman and the man without incident.

The man provided false identification to officers upon his arrest, police say.

Investigators allege the man and the woman went to the parking lot and injected opioids and consumed marijuana while the child was locked outside in the elements.

Officers searched the vehicle and found an unlocked safe containing a disassembled Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen, 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 29 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $2,900.

The child was placed in safe care and a small puppy found inside the vehicle was turned over to animal services.

The man and woman now face numerous firearms and drug-related charges. The man remains in custody while the woman has been released on an undertaking.