Teen charged with arson following fire at park in Haliburton: OPP

A teenager faces arson charges following a fire in Haliburton, Ont., on the weekend.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers and the Dysart et al Fire Department responded to a reported fire at a washroom building at Head Lake Park in Haliburton.

“With the assistance of the public, a suspect was quickly identified and arrested a short time later,” OPP stated Tuesday.

A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of arson causing damage to property.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

OPP continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or 705-286-1431 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.