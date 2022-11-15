Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen charged with arson following fire at park in Haliburton: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 11:16 am
A teenager faces arson charges following a fire at Head Lake Park in Haliburton on Nov. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A teenager faces arson charges following a fire at Head Lake Park in Haliburton on Nov. 13, 2022. Global News

A teenager faces arson charges following a fire in Haliburton, Ont., on the weekend.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers and the Dysart et al Fire Department responded to a reported fire at a washroom building at Head Lake Park in Haliburton.

“With the assistance of the public, a suspect was quickly identified and arrested a short time later,” OPP stated Tuesday.

Read more: No injuries from King Street apartment building fire in Peterborough

A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of arson causing damage to property.

Trending Now

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or 705-286-1431 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Fire destroys home in Curve Lake First Nation'
Fire destroys home in Curve Lake First Nation
ArsonHaliburtonYouth Criminal Justice ActHaliburton Highlands OPPHaliburton fireHead Lake Parkyouth arson
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers