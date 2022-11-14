Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alleged Winnipeg beer vendor bandits foiled by snowbank: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 2:26 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service says three men are facing charges after they allegedly robbed a beer vendor before their get-away vehicle got stuck in snowbank Sunday. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service says three men are facing charges after they allegedly robbed a beer vendor before their get-away vehicle got stuck in snowbank Sunday. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police say a snowbank helped officers nab three men accused of stealing a 12-pack of beer from a Winnipeg beer vendor.

Police were called to the vendor in the 100 block of Marion Street around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Read more: Selkirk man charged in Winnipeg break-in

Investigators say three suspects stole the beer at knifepoint before fleeing in a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man stabbed in violent robbery attempt on Arlington Street'
Winnipeg man stabbed in violent robbery attempt on Arlington Street

They say officers caught up with the suspects a short time later at the corner of Archibald Street and Mission Avenue, where they’d gotten stuck in a snowbank.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Growing concerns of car break-ins leaving Winnipeggers feeling defeated

The suspects were extracted from the vehicle and arrested, police said Monday.

Three men, aged 23, 25, and 34 are each facing charges including robbery and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

 

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeKnifeSnowbankBeer vendor robbery
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers