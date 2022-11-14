Alleged Winnipeg beer vendor bandits foiled by snowbank: police

Winnipeg police say a snowbank helped officers nab three men accused of stealing a 12-pack of beer from a Winnipeg beer vendor.
Police were called to the vendor in the 100 block of Marion Street around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Read more: Selkirk man charged in Winnipeg break-in
Investigators say three suspects stole the beer at knifepoint before fleeing in a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen.
They say officers caught up with the suspects a short time later at the corner of Archibald Street and Mission Avenue, where they’d gotten stuck in a snowbank.
The suspects were extracted from the vehicle and arrested, police said Monday.
Three men, aged 23, 25, and 34 are each facing charges including robbery and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Comments