Sports

Canada, U.S. women’s hockey teams face off in Rivalry Series in Kelowna

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted November 13, 2022 6:06 pm

The Rivalry Series between Canada’s National Women’s Team and the U.S Women’s National Team will be played in the Okanagan on Tuesday.

Kelowna’s Prospera Place will host the first round of the IIHF Women’s World Championship gold medal game between the Canadian and American National Teams at 7:05 p.m.

The two teams will meet in Kamloops on Thursday for the second round at the Sandman Centre.

Read more: Team Canada bags gold at women’s world hockey championship beating U.S.

It will be Canada’s first game on Canadian soil since winning gold at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship.

The last remaining tickets for the Rivalry Series went on sale on Nov. 9 and can be purchased on the Select Your Tickets website.

