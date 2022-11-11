Kelowna Gospel Mission seeking donations of winter clothing for homeless

Send this page to someone via email

With cold weather chilling the Okanagan, and the official start of winter still six weeks away, a non-profit organization is seeking the public’s help.

The Kelowna Gospel Mission is looking for donations of winter clothing, which will then be distributed to the homeless.

Currently, there’s a shelter crisis in the city, with not enough emergency or overnight beds to bring the homeless out of the cold. It’s estimated that around 150 people are living outdoors.

The Gospel Mission says the most needed items are sleeping bags, blankets, winter boots, hats, mittens, scarves and men’s jackets.

“Temperatures have dropped and we are faced with an unprecedented number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness,” said Sue Wheeler, the City of Kelowna’s social development manager.

Story continues below advertisement

Wheeler continued, saying, “while the work continues to find shelter and housing solutions, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, along with the Canadian Mental Health Association and many other local partners, have gone above and beyond to source mitts, toques and other cold weather supplies to help people stay warm.”

2:25 Service providers in Kelowna fear scramble for winter shelter will happen every year

The Gospel Mission said it donated several boxes of warm clothing to the city and area shelters this week, noting that it emptied its thrift store in doing so.

“It’s going to take the entire community to address the urgent needs,” said Wheeler, “and we encourage community members to donate any warm clothing and blankets they have available.”

“The immense challenge of finding permanent solutions to end human suffering on the streets of Kelowna can be brutal and discouraging,” said Gospel Mission executive director Carmen Rempel.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s partnerships like these that bring us moments of joy and hope as we come together as different agencies to meet the immediate and urgent needs of people sheltering outside during this extreme weather.”

2:25 Between Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon, there are well over 300 people sleeping outside in the cold

Rempel said the Gospel Mission will continue working to find permanent solutions, and that it “stands in solidarity and join hands to distribute winter clothing to those who are experiencing homeless; our need is great.”

The drop-off location for clothing donations is at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission Thrift Store, 125 Roxby Road.

For more information visit the Kelowna Gospel Mission website or call 250-763-3737.