Short train ride ends in drug trafficking charges for Kingston, Ont. man

Brockville Police made an unusual arrest Thursday night.

At about 9:00 p.m. officers made their way to the VIA Rail station after receiving a tip that a man would be exiting the train in possession of drugs.

Police say, once the train arrived, they arrested a 56-year-old Kingston man and a subsequent search revealed he was holding fentanyl and methamphetamine with a street value of $6,000.

He was charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking and fail to comply with probation. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.