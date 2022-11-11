Menu

Crime

Short train ride ends in drug trafficking charges for Kingston, Ont. man

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 2:25 pm
Stock Photo .
Stock Photo . Global Kingston

Brockville Police made an unusual arrest Thursday night.

At about 9:00 p.m. officers made their way to the VIA Rail station after receiving a tip that a man would be exiting the train in possession of drugs.

Police say, once the train arrived, they arrested a 56-year-old Kingston man and a subsequent search revealed he was holding fentanyl and methamphetamine with a street value of $6,000.

Trending Now

He was charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking and fail to comply with probation. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

PoliceFentanylDrugsMethBrockvilleDrug PossessionBrockville Policemethamphetamines
