Atlantic Canada, Quebec under weather alerts as storm Nicole tracks north

Environment Canada says it is monitoring tropical depression Nicole as tracks north from Florida over the weekend.

The agency has issued weather warnings for parts of eastern Canada, with most rainfall expected to hit south of Quebec and New Brunswick.

Though Nicole intensified to hurricane status on Thursday over Florida, it weakened to a tropical depression on Friday morning. It’s expected to transition to “post-tropical” before reaching the borders.

According to Environment Canada, it’s expected to be an “autumn type storm” when it hits eastern Canada.

In a Friday morning weather statement, the agency said significant rain, wind and high water levels are expected.

Total rainfall in northern New Brunswick could reach 60 millimetres, though higher amounts are possible, with wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour along the northeastern coastline. Central and southern New Brunswick could see up to 70 millimetres of rain.

That weather is expected to begin Friday night and taper off on Saturday evening.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” Environment Canada warned.

South Quebec could see up to 60 millimetres of rain on Friday night, with higher amounts expected for Îles-de-la-Madeleine. The island could also see wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour through Saturday.

“Parts of central and eastern Quebec and eventually Newfoundland will even see some snow, so this will clearly be a non-tropical storm,” said Environment Canada.

“Elevated water levels and wave activity is likely in the northern Gulf of St. Lawrence affecting northeastern New Brunswick and the Gaspe region that could cause some minor flooding.”

All of Nova Scotia is expected to see significant rain, up to 50 millimetres, and wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres an hour.

The remnants of Nicole will bring strong southerly winds, with highest gusts over exposed areas, said Environment Canada.

“Strong winds may result in utility outages and fallen tree branches,” the weather statement said.

This comes less than two months since hurricane Fiona devastated Atlantic Canada, leaving many in Cape Breton and P.E.I. without power for weeks.

Environment Canada is set to provide an update on storm Nicole at 2 p.m. on Friday.