Traffic

High Level Bridge traffic will be affected Friday for Remembrance Day salute

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 2:09 pm
Edmonton's High Level Bridge pictured on Friday, April 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton's High Level Bridge pictured on Friday, April 1, 2022. Global News

Road access to Edmonton’s High Level Bridge from the east approach will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. as part of the Canadian Forces’ ceremonial Remembrance Day salute.

Drivers can still access the one-way bridge using the western approach (adjacent to Ezio Faraone Park).

The 109 Street and High Level Bridge east sidewalk (from Saskatchewan Drive to 97 Street) will be closed to pedestrians between 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Pedestrians can still use the bridge’s west sidewalk.

Read more: 2022 No Stone Left Alone ceremony in Edmonton honours Canadian veterans

The ETS bus stop on 109 Street south of 97 Avenue won’t be accessible during this time. Bus routes 9 and 52 will be diverted. Passengers using those routes should plan for “slightly longer than expected travel times” between 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The map below illustrates what areas are closed, reduced or open during that time:

Red indicates road closures, orange dotted indicates sidewalk closures and green indicates the road will remain open.

High Level Bridge Edmonton
High Level Bridge on Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. Canadian Armed Forces
