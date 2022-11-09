Ontario semi-truck driver charged after collision with 7 vehicles in Regina

A 38-year-old man from Ontario is facing charges of impaired driving after a semi-truck collision involving seven vehicles in Regina Tuesday.
Around 3:40 p.m., Regina police responded to a multiple vehicle collision at Park Street and 17th Avenue East .
After the initial investigation, police said a semi-truck was traveling south on Park Street at 17th Avenue East when it collided with seven parked vehicles.
There were no injuries reported.
The driver of the semi-truck was arrested at the scene and the truck was impounded.
Hardip Singh of Mississauga, Ont., has been charged with driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
He was released on an undertaking to appear in Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Nov. 24.
