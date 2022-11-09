Downtown Kingston, Ont. unveils annual pewter ornament collection

Send this page to someone via email

The holiday season is just around the corner, and in Kingston, Ont., that means the release of the annual pewter ornament collection from Downtown Kingston.

Each year five Kingston landmarks are honoured with their own miniature version to be hung on Christmas trees.

This year’s list includes Sepp’s Skis and Snowboards, Central Public School, The Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts, Kingston Frontenacs and the Kingston Trolley.

Ornaments will be released weekly starting Nov. 21 with the last coming out Dec. 12.

Ornaments are $10 with the purchase of at least $25 in goods from participating downtown businesses.

Receipts dated later than Nov. 1 are valid. Quantities of the ornaments are limited, available while supplies last.