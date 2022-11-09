Menu

Canada

Downtown Kingston, Ont. unveils annual pewter ornament collection

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 11:06 am
Five Kingston landmarks have been selected for this year's pewter ornaments collection. View image in full screen
Five Kingston landmarks have been selected for this year's pewter ornaments collection. Downtown Kingston

The holiday season is just around the corner, and in Kingston, Ont., that means the release of the annual pewter ornament collection from Downtown Kingston.

Each year five Kingston landmarks are honoured with their own miniature version to be hung on Christmas trees.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. group receives $1.3M to fight substance abuse

This year’s list includes Sepp’s Skis and Snowboards, Central Public School, The Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts, Kingston Frontenacs and the Kingston Trolley.

Ornaments will be released weekly starting Nov. 21 with the last coming out Dec. 12.

Ornaments are $10 with the purchase of at least $25 in goods from participating downtown businesses.

Receipts dated later than Nov. 1 are valid. Quantities of the ornaments are limited, available while supplies last.

Kingston
