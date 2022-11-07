Manitoba man killed in single-vehicle crash in RM of Ritchot: RCMP

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on a rural highway in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot, Manitoba RCMP say.
Emergency crews were called to the crash near the corner of Krahn Road and Doerksen Road around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Fatal crashes up drastically in 2022, according to Winnipeg police
Police say a 60-year-old man from the RM of De Salaberry died at the scene.
RCMP said their investigation has found the man was heading north on Krahn Road when his pickup entered a ditch where the road ends, at full speed.
Investigators say there are no signs he tried to stop before the crash, indicating he likely wasn’t aware the road ended.
They say the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
