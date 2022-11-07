Manitoba man killed in single-vehicle crash in RM of Ritchot: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on a rural highway in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot, Manitoba RCMP say.

Emergency crews were called to the crash near the corner of Krahn Road and Doerksen Road around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 60-year-old man from the RM of De Salaberry died at the scene.

0:55 Manitoba highway fatalities rising, 2022 could be ‘worst year ever’

RCMP said their investigation has found the man was heading north on Krahn Road when his pickup entered a ditch where the road ends, at full speed.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say there are no signs he tried to stop before the crash, indicating he likely wasn’t aware the road ended.

They say the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.