Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba man killed in single-vehicle crash in RM of Ritchot: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 2:38 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
Police say a 60-year-old man from the RM of De Salaberry was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a rural highway in the RM of Ritchot Saturday. Global News

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on a rural highway in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot, Manitoba RCMP say.

Emergency crews were called to the crash near the corner of Krahn Road and Doerksen Road around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Read more: ‘An alarmingly high year’: Fatal crashes up drastically in 2022, according to Winnipeg police

Police say a 60-year-old man from the RM of De Salaberry died at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba highway fatalities rising, 2022 could be ‘worst year ever’'
Manitoba highway fatalities rising, 2022 could be ‘worst year ever’

RCMP said their investigation has found the man was heading north on Krahn Road when his pickup entered a ditch where the road ends, at full speed.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg driver, 17, arrested in crash that killed RM of St. Andrews man

Investigators say there are no signs he tried to stop before the crash, indicating he likely wasn’t aware the road ended.

They say the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Fatal CrashManitoba RCMPpickup truck crashRM of RitchotRM of de Salaberrydead end crashdead end roadKrahn Road and Doerksen Road
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers