Canada

70-year-old in hospital after motorcycle collision in South Frontenac

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 10:03 am
OPP say one person was airlifted to hospital following a motorcycle collision in South Frontenac Township. View image in full screen
OPP say one person was airlifted to hospital following a motorcycle collision in South Frontenac Township. Global News

A single motorcycle collision in South Frontenac has sent a 70-year-old to hospital.

The collision happened at about 1 p.m. on Saturday on Perth Road in South Frontenac Township.

Police and Firefighters responded to the scene.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital by Ornge.

Perth Road was closed to through traffic from Roushorn Road to Tett Crescent during the investigation. The roadway reopened shortly after 8 p.m.

OPP continue to investigate the collision and say anyone with information can contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

