Lake Life Lottery supporting health care in B.C.’s Southern Interior

A Southern Interior lottery that offers people the chance to live the lake life is doing more than just giving away a dream home. The Lake Life Lottery will directly benefit two Okanagan organizations.

One of those organizations is the YMCA of the Southern Interior.

“The funds will really center in on meeting the needs of the number of participants that come into the programs. We hope to not only be able to continue those but to expand them,” said Allyson Graf, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Southern Interior.

The lottery will not only fund continuing care in the community, but it will also help fund the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation (KGHF), with money raised going towards the future of the hospital and its staff.

“Now more than ever, I think it’s evident to all of us that health care is having a difficult time and people providing that care really need our support,” said Allison Ramchuk, CEO of the KGHF.

“By participating in Lake Life Lottery, you’re not just putting yourself in the way of winning a great prize, you’re also doing something that’s going to help buy life-saving equipment and support advanced education for those who are providing care.”

The lottery is the first of its kind to directly support the Southern Interior, while at the same time offering new support for local organizations.

“It brings us into people’s homes in a different way, health and well-being is more important than ever. When I think about my own family and our well-being and the people around me that I care about, we all want people to live healthy lives longer and better than ever before,” said Graf.

Grand prizes, including a dream home in Lake Country, will be drawn at the end of December, but at midnight Thursday one deadline ends.

“November 3rd is the early bird deadline and anybody who’s entered at this point has the chance to win a trip to St. Lucia or Sydney, Australia, a Crownline speed boat and $25,000 cash. In addition, they’re also entered to win the grand prize,” said Ramchuk.

Tickets for the lottery are available on their website.