Richard Gere seen during production of new flick ‘Longing’ in downtown Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

After spending time filming the movie in Cambridge and Hamilton, production of a new Richard Gere movie moved north to Kitchener on Monday.

The legendary actor was spotted on King Street in front of the Walper hotel, according to a photo in a post by Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

“Honoured to welcome @RichardGere66 to @CityKitchener today and invite him back anytime!” Vrbanovic wrote on Twitter.

“Growing our music & film industry is a priority for us!”

The city had issued a release late last week warning that there could be traffic snarls in the downtown core as the “Richard Gere film Longing” would be filming in and around King and Queen streets.

Story continues below advertisement

A description of the movie on IMDB says, “Daniel, a wealthy bachelor in his 60s, discovers his Canadian ex-girlfriend gave birth to a son he never knew 20 years ago and that the boy has died. As he explores his dead son’s life and gets to know him vicariously through those closest to him, Daniel is forced to evaluate the life choices that have led him to this crossroad.”

The film also features Marnie McPhail, Stuart Hughes and Jessica Clement and is a remake of an Israeli film of the same name.