Tech

Rogers, Shaw fail to reach agreement with competition watchdog on proposed merger

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2022 6:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Feds reject Rogers-Shaw deal, sets conditions for Freedom Mobile sale: Champagne'
Feds reject Rogers-Shaw deal, sets conditions for Freedom Mobile sale: Champagne
WATCH: Feds reject Rogers-Shaw deal, sets conditions for Freedom Mobile sale: Champagne

Rogers Communications Inc. and Canada’s competition watchdog have failed to resolve their differences over the telecom giant’s $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. following a mediation period and weeks of talks.

In a joint press release Thursday evening, Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor Inc. say they are “disappointed” the mediation session did not yield a negotiated settlement.

They say they remain committed to completing the transaction.

Read more: Rogers, Shaw shares rise along with hopes of merger approval after Ottawa intervention

The fight will now move to public hearings before the Competition Tribunal, scheduled to begin on Nov. 7. and which could drag on until mid-December.

The Competition Bureau has been trying to block the deal, arguing that the transaction would lead to worse service and higher prices for consumers.

Earlier this week, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne put new conditions on the deal, specifically targeting the sale of Shaw-owned wireless carrier Freedom Mobile to Quebecor’s Videotron, a key component in the proposed transaction.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

