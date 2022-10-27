Menu

Politics

Supreme Court will not hear appeal of Manitoba’s public sector wage freeze

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2022 11:07 am
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from unions that consider the Manitoba government’s public-sector wage freeze a violation of collective bargaining rights.

Just over a year ago, the provincial Court of Appeal ruled the government was within its rights to legislate the wage freeze.

It said the trial judge erred in deciding the legislation violated bargaining rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Moreover, the appeal court said, the government removed only wages from the bargaining table, not any other issue.

The decision prompted public-sector labour groups to appeal to the Supreme Court.

As is usual, the top court gave no reasons for refusing to hear the case.

Appeals court rules Manitoba had the right to impose wage freeze on public sector
