$50,000 reward offered for 2016 disappearance of Ontario woman, foul play suspected

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a $50,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to the culprits wanted for the disappearance of a 43-year-old Toronto woman.

Karen Thompson, known as “Karebear,” was last seen in July 2016 in the Lake Shore Boulevard area in south Etobicoke and investigators said they believe foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

Thompson had lived in Toronto’s Etobicoke area but “led a lifestyle that could be described as transient in nature.”

OPP said she also had ties to Dufferin County, Alliston, Scarborough, Oakville, and the Hamilton area.

Police have issued a public appeal, including a YouTube video with Thompson’s daughter, in hopes of getting information to determine Thompson’s whereabouts and what might have happened to her six years ago.

In the video, police said Thompson had two distinct tattoos — three skulls on her lower back and an elephant on her left shoulder.

Story continues below advertisement

Thompson is described as five feet 10 inches, 130 pounds, with a thin build, long blonde hair and blue eyes. She was 43 when she disappeared.

A $50,000 reward has been put up for any information that leads to an arrest or conviction of those responsible for Thompson’s disappearance.

“She has lots of friends and family that miss her very much,” her daughter said in the video. “Any information would bring lots of people closure.”

A dedicated tip line has been set up at 1-844-677-9414 or tips can be made to local police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“Every lead that comes in will be thoroughly investigated,” police said.