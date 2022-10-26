SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario Minister of Health tests positive for COVID-19, government confirms

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 4:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Lagging of vaccine uptake could spell a worst-case scenario in Canada'
Lagging of vaccine uptake could spell a worst-case scenario in Canada
RELATED: Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch joins TMS once again for a weekly COVID check-in where he discusses new sub variants, the current situation in Canada and the pandemic’s finish line.

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones has tested positive for COVID-19, the government confirmed, amid increasing pressure for her to testify in the Emergencies Act inquiry.

Government sources told Global News that Jones, who also serves as deputy premier, began feeling unwell and skipped the first two days of the provincial legislative session at Queen’s Park.

Jones tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the government confirmed.

Read more: COVID burden to fall on primary care, Ontario needs new approach: science table

The province’s current pandemic guidelines say those who are sick should stay home.

People are advised to isolate until symptoms have been improving for at least 24 hours, their fever has ended and if they do not develop any new symptoms.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The province’s five-day isolation rules were scrapped toward the end of the summer.

Read more: Experts warn of eighth COVID-19 wave reaching southeastern Ontario

The news comes the day after provincial lawyers filed documents with a federal court to stop Premier Doug Ford and Jones from testifying at the Emergencies Act inquiry.

While she is scheduled to testify in Ottawa on Nov. 10, the appeal seeks to overrule the summons on the grounds that Jones has parliamentary privilege.

She was previously the province’s solicitor general.

Read more: Ontario files court documents to stop Doug Ford testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry

Jones, according to Ottawa city officials, was “disingenuous” when she claimed that 1,500 OPP officers had responded to the occupation — when the true number was closer to 50 to 100 officers.

The minister has yet to publicly address questions about her response to the trucker convoy.

Jones replaced former minister of health Christine Elliott, who did not run for re-election in June.

COVID-19COVIDDoug FordSylvia JonesKieran MooreEmergencies Act inquiryCOVID-19 positive test
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers