West Kelowna senior challenges mayor to ‘roll with’ him to show poor road conditions

Seventy-five-year-old Ross Auvigne has been diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer and is confined to a wheelchair. So with what time he has left, he enjoys his trips to his local grocery store. Unfortunately, the conditions of the roads and sidewalks are so poor, it has become dangerous for him to travel on.

Auvigne says he is worried about the residents’ safety as well as his own.

“The sidewalks are so rough and these chairs are not, they don’t have a very good suspension on them. This particular chair wants to throw out and throw me forward,” said Auvigne.

Auvigne has challenged the West Kelowna City council for the last two years to join him on one of his trips to the supermarket. He even said he would buy them a chocolate bar if they came.

Today, that challenge was accepted by Mayor Gordon Milsom along with 35 others. The West Kelowna mayor was even given a motorized wheelchair so he could appreciate the full experience.

” I love it, the more support we have, I am sure the more attention we’ll get from the Mr. Mayor,” said Auvigne.

“I really appreciate the challenge from Ross to ride in a chair with him. It’s the only way I guess to really experience what it’s like to have to negotiate sidewalks that aren’t complete and a road where there is no sidewalk,” said Milsom.

The mayor even had to request a police escort upon heading back to keep the group safe. Milsom told Global News that that area was already on the city’s radar.

“I know that the road that Ross travels on a regular basis is on our list and we’re going to get it done.”

Sadly, Auvigne will be leaving his Senior Residence and heading into Hospice next month and will likely see no change to this area. And while he may not see the change he hopes for, his voice remains loud enough for change to happen, even after he is gone.