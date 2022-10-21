Record number of advance voters cast ballots ahead of Wednesday’s civic election

Send this page to someone via email

A record number of Winnipeggers aren’t waiting until Wednesday to cast their ballot in this year’s municipal election.

The city says 41,895 people took part in advance voting, which wrapped up Thursday, a 5.1 per cent increase from the 39,840 electors in 2018, which was the previous record.

City of Winnipeg Senior Election Official Marc Lemoine says it’s a combination of a number of options to vote early, plus a number of exciting races.

“We always want to make sure that voting places are as convenient and available as they can be for citizens,” Lemoine said. “But we recognize that it’s the races and the candidates that are out there that are driving their actual base to get out in vote. I think people responded quite appropriately.”

The next opportunity Winnipeggers will have to vote is Wednesday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

There will be 200 locations set up around the city and Lemoine says if you want to avoid lines, 8-9 a.m and 4-8 p.m. will be the busiest times.

“If you’re working from home and do have that opportunity to go between 9 and 4, it will be a lot less busy,” Lemoine said.

Voters will need to bring valid ID that shows their name and home address and are encouraged to bring their voter’s notice.