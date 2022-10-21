Saskatchewan NDP ‘building to win’ ahead of third legislature session

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan NDP is hosting its annual convention this weekend at TCU Place in Saskatoon.

It’s the first time it’s been held in-person in three years.

“A room full of new delegates, and people we haven’t seen for a long time,” said NDP Leader Carla Beck, “all excited to be here together this weekend and continue what we’ve started, and that’s building to win.”

The events consist of resolutions debate, training workshops, discussion panels, keynote speeches and elections.

Jobs, affordability concern and crisis in the health-care system are several topics Beck says her party is focused on as the third session of legislative assembly approaches.

“The government has had ample time to address these issues. They should know that health care is in crisis. They should know that people are concerned about the future of the economy.”

Health Critic Vicki Mowat says she’s excited for the workshops and conversations around health care expected to take place at the convention.

“The first step is having those conversations. We will be having some of those conversations right here in our health panel this weekend and bringing forward some really positive solutions on what we can do to make health care the best it can be in the province,” Mowat said.

“The government hasn’t been willing to come to the table and listen to these folks and to incorporate their ideas into those solutions,” Mowat added.

Murray Mandryk, a political columnist for the Regina Leader-Post, says Premier Scott Moe went a different approach prior to session resuming – going after the federal government.

“Obviously the federal government is completely unpopular in Saskatchewan, so they’re a good target,” said Mandryk.

“Sometimes in terms of the structure of confederation, places like Saskatchewan get left out,” begins Mandryk. “We send our tax dollars and our resources to the east and there’s a real sense that we don’t get value for money back.”

He said Moe’s government feels this has amplified since Justin Trudeau’s government seized control.

Moe recently released a policy paper called Drawing the Line: Defending Saskatchewan’s Economic Autonomy, to counter what his government calls intrusive and expensive federal policies.

Analysis from the Ministry of Finance says nine different climate change policies could cost the province about $111 billion by 2035.

A part of the policy paper calls for the province to have greater control over several policies such as immigration and tax collection.

“We definitely saw the policy paper as an attempt to distract from some of these big concerns that we are facing across our province today,” said Mowat.

Mandryk says that could hold some truth, but as with anything in politics it probably lies somewhere in the middle.

“We have the money to address some of these issues. What we don’t have is the proper structure to address some of these issues including the hiring of doctors, nurse, etc.,” says Mandryk.

Beck is preparing for session but plans to enjoy the convention this weekend.

“It’s a great weekend to be a New Democrat and I can’t wait to continue to meet with people and build on the excitement we have coming out of that Meewasin by-election win,” she said.

The third session of the twenty-ninth legislative assembly begins Wednesday.