Crime

Man, 44, charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 12:46 pm
Police said Mitranand Bhawanidin, 44, of Toronto, has been charged with sexual assault. View image in full screen
Police said Mitranand Bhawanidin, 44, of Toronto, has been charged with sexual assault. Toronto police / handout

A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said a man allegedly posed as a massage therapist in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Police said during the massage sessions, a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted.

According to police, on Oct. 14, 44-year-old Mitranand Bhawanidin from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

