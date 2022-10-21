Man, 44, charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Toronto: police

A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said a man allegedly posed as a massage therapist in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area.
Police said during the massage sessions, a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted.
Trending Now
Read more: French Bulldog puppy named Harry reported stolen from Toronto parking lot: police
Read More
According to police, on Oct. 14, 44-year-old Mitranand Bhawanidin from Toronto was arrested.
He has been charged with sexual assault.
“Investigators believe there may be more victims,” officers said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.
Comments