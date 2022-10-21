Man, 44, charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said a man allegedly posed as a massage therapist in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Police said during the massage sessions, a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted.

According to police, on Oct. 14, 44-year-old Mitranand Bhawanidin from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.