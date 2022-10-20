Inmate, 18, escaped from Manitoba Youth Centre Wednesday night, police say

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for an escaped inmate from the Manitoba Youth Centre.

Police said Devren Michael Ponace, 18, was participating in supervised community programming Wednesday night when he didn’t return to MYC as required.

Ponace is described as 6’5″, 200 lbs, and is considered dangerous. Members of the public are being urged not to approach him, and instead to call 911 if he’s spotted.

Anyone with additional info is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

0:34 Handcuffed Manitoba prisoner makes a break for it into the woods: RCMP