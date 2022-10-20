Menu

Crime

Inmate, 18, escaped from Manitoba Youth Centre Wednesday night, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 11:55 am
Escaped inmate Devren Michael Ponace.
Escaped inmate Devren Michael Ponace. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for an escaped inmate from the Manitoba Youth Centre.

Police said Devren Michael Ponace, 18, was participating in supervised community programming Wednesday night when he didn’t return to MYC as required.

Ponace is described as 6’5″, 200 lbs, and is considered dangerous. Members of the public are being urged not to approach him, and instead to call 911 if he’s spotted.

Anyone with additional info is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

