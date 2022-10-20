Jets reach back into ’90s history with new Reverse Retro sweaters

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets are digging into the city’s ’90s hockey history with the release of their new ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey design.

The campaign, a collaboration between the NHL and Adidas, takes all 32 teams’ jerseys and ‘remixes’ them with bold colour combinations and nods to each team’s history.

The Jets’ 2022 sweater, which will be available for fans to purchase as of Nov. 15, is modeled on the previous Jets franchise’s uniforms that made their debut in the 1990 season.

The team said the new look combines the ’90s logo with the Jets’ current Aviator blue colour palette, and includes an updated version of the iconic ’90s ‘Goals for Kids’ shoulder patch, in support of the team’s current True North Youth Foundation.

View image in full screen The Winnipeg Jets’ new Reverse Retro jersey. Winnipeg Jets

The new look will be first seen on-ice at the Jets’ Nov. 5 matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks, as well as at the team’s Hall of Fame game Nov. 15, in which former stars Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen, both of whom wore the ’90s sweater during their time in Winnipeg, will be inducted into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame.

The team will wear the Reverse Retro sweater a total of seven times this season, with additional dates to be announced.

The Jets are in Las Vegas Thursday night for a game against the Golden Knights.