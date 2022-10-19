Menu

Crime

Toronto police seek to identify 4 ‘persons of interest’ wanted in connection with homicide

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 4:06 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Police say one man has died in a shooting in north Toronto that also injured two others on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Police say one man has died in a shooting in north Toronto that also injured two others on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

Police have released photos of “persons of interest” wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Oct. 9 at around 7:20 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting at an indoor soccer field in the Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Officers said a 49-year-old man was shot.

Read more: Police name man killed in triple shooting at North York indoor soccer field

According to police, he was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Officers later identified the deceased as Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero, 49, of Woodbridge, Ont.

Police said two other men were shot and taken to hospital. One of the men suffered life-threatening-injuries.

Police are seeking to identify four "persons of interest" wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify four “persons of interest” wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to identify four “persons of interest” wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify four “persons of interest” wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.

Officers are seeking to identify four “persons of interest” in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying four persons of interest wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying four persons of interest wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying four persons of interest wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying four persons of interest wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.
