Toronto police seek to identify 4 ‘persons of interest’ wanted in connection with homicide

Police have released photos of “persons of interest” wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Oct. 9 at around 7:20 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting at an indoor soccer field in the Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Officers said a 49-year-old man was shot.

According to police, he was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Officers later identified the deceased as Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero, 49, of Woodbridge, Ont.

Police said two other men were shot and taken to hospital. One of the men suffered life-threatening-injuries.

Police are seeking to identify four “persons of interest” wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Officers are seeking to identify four “persons of interest” in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

