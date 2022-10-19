Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired at Toronto police officers in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is facing three counts of attempted murder after shots were fired at officers trying to make an arrest in Scarborough.

Police said officers dressed in plainclothes from the Guns and Gangs Unit of the force were conducting a search warrant at a home on Shenley Road, in the Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road area, at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Superintendent Steve Watts told reporters in an update Wednesday that the suspect was wanted for allegedly “previously recklessly discharging a firearm in our city” back on March 17.

Watts said the officers found the suspect outside of the home and attempted to arrest him. He then fled from officers on foot.

“Upon fleeing, the suspect turned, we’re alleging, produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the officers who were forced to take immediate cover to protect themselves,” Watts said.

The suspect then ran back inside the home and barricaded himself, Watts said.

Watts alleges the officers then “faced further gunfire” that came from the inside of the suspect’s residence.

None of the officers were injured despite the gunfire, Watts noted.

Watts also said a police vehicle and a vehicle from a neighbouring resident was struck by gunshots allegedly fired by the suspect.

Police previously said the officers did not return gunfire.

After about two hours of negotiations by the emergency task force, Watts said the suspect surrendered to police.

No officers, or any civilians, were injured by the gunfire.

Residents on Shenley Road were asked to shelter in their basements for a short period of time.

“This was an extremely reckless and overtly brazen attempt to do serious bodily harm to police officers who were attempting to remove an alleged shooter from our streets in relation to previous incident,” Watts said.

"Shenley Road residents are being asked to shelter in their basements," police said. Enzo Arimini/Global News

Thomas James McMahon, a 35-year-old Toronto resident, is facing several charges.

McMahon has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a firearm with intent possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm, as well as knowing the firearm is unauthorized and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

He appeared in court on Wednesday morning and will remain in custody, Watts said.

In relation to the previous incident earlier this year in March, in the Danforth and Donlands avenues area, Watts said McMahon was charged with discharging a firearm and other gun-related offences.