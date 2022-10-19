Lindsay police probe theft of cargo trailer from Walsh Road business

Police in Lindsay are investigating the reported theft of a trailer from a business on Monday night.
According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers were called to a business on Walsh Road to investigate a reported theft that occurred around 10:20 p.m Monday.
Read more: Peterborough police investigate string of vehicle break-ins
Police say a dark-coloured pickup truck entered a lot and two suspects attached a trailer on the property and hauled it away.
The stolen trailer is describer as a black UXT tandem-axel 7×14 V-nose cargo trailer. It has licence plate E4500S and VIN 48BTE1722CA128062.
The suspects’ truck is described as a dark-coloured Chevrolet Silverado 1500.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or Crime Stopper at 1-800-222.TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.
Comments