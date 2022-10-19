Menu

Crime

Lindsay police probe theft of cargo trailer from Walsh Road business

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 11:32 am
Police in Lindsay are investigating the theft of a trailer from a business. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay are investigating the theft of a trailer from a business. Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Police in Lindsay are investigating the reported theft of a trailer from a business on Monday night.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers were called to a business on Walsh Road to investigate a reported theft that occurred around 10:20 p.m Monday.

Read more: Peterborough police investigate string of vehicle break-ins

Police say a dark-coloured pickup truck entered a lot and two suspects attached a trailer on the property and hauled it away.

The stolen trailer is describer as a black UXT tandem-axel 7×14  V-nose cargo trailer. It has licence plate E4500S and VIN 48BTE1722CA128062.

The suspects’ truck is described as a dark-coloured Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or Crime Stopper at 1-800-222.TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

 

Click to play video: 'Belleville Police arrest a man in connection to maintenance covers and catch basin lid thefts'
Belleville Police arrest a man in connection to maintenance covers and catch basin lid thefts
